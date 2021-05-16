Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 500 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in US Foods were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $39.39 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

