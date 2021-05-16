Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold a total of 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

