Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $2,567,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,404,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

