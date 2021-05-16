Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,400 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Conduent worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

