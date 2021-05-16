Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA opened at $244.01 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.16 and a 200 day moving average of $200.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

