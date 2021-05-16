Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

