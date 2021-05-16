VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -281.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

VTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

