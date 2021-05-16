VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -281.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
