Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($2.34). Vistra reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 578.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 4,340,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock worth $1,086,790. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.