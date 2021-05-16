Vital Farms, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vital Farms in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

