Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

