Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

