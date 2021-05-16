Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

