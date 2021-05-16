Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 7.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 4,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 232,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,242,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,256,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.