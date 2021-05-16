voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

NASDAQ VJET opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%.

VJET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.