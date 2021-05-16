Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

