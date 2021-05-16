Walter W. Bettinger Sells 49,788 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walter W. Bettinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

