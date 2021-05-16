WandX Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $361,954.57 and $3,316.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00089334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.01120707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061460 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

