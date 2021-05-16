Warp Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $185,204.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $185,204.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $498.67 or 0.01090533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

