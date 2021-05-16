Watchman Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,776,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,930. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $52.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97.

