Watchman Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for approximately 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 291,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,261. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

