Watchman Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. 207,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.51. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

