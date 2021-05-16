Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,309,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 180,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,261,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

