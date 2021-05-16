Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Position Boosted by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the period. Watford comprises about 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.43% of Watford worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Watford by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watford news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

