Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,739 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

