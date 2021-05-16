Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 990 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

RBLX stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.