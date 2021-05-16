Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $51,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

