Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.