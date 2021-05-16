Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $45.17 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

