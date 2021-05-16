Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $226,275,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $198,459,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,467,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,108,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

