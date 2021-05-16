Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires Shares of 2,292 VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

