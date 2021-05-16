Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires Shares of 2,292 VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.