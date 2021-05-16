Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $145.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

