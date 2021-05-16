Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 425 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

