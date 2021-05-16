Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Mplx has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

