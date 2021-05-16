Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 984.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

