Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 984.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WELL traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
