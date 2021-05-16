WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 59,165 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WCC opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

