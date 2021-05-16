Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Midstream Partners traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 12286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.