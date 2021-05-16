WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

WestRock stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

