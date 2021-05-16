WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.20. WEX reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $191.63 on Thursday. WEX has a twelve month low of $119.52 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.15.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

