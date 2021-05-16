Wing (WING) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $62.39 million and $26.43 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $39.08 or 0.00080544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00091179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.94 or 0.00511013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00233260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004927 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.12 or 0.01201850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,721,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,574 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

