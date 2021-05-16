WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0009

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $292.35 million and approximately $193.87 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

