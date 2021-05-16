Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $157,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

