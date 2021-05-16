Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of WTKWY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $96.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.