Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

