Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 489.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,409,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $149.84 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

