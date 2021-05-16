Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

