Xcel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

XELB opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

