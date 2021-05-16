XinFin Network (XDC) Achieves Market Cap of $938.36 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $938.36 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $746.78 or 0.01551842 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,666,172,822 coins and its circulating supply is 12,266,172,822 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.