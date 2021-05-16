XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 14,855,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,155,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

