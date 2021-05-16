XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.
XPeng stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 14,855,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,155,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
