XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE XPEV opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in XPeng by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in XPeng by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

