XSGD (XSGD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $275,078.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and approximately $275,078.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00233375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01180304 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 53,322,773 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.